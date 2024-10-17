All set for 61st national Mashujaa Day celebration in Kwale

It’s all systems go as senior government and military officials concluded preparations for this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations scheduled for Sunday, October 20,2024 in Kwale county.

The new-look Kwale stadium is ready to host this year’s 61st Mashujaa Day celebrations to be presided over by President William Ruto.

National Celebrations Steering Committee Chairman Raymond Omollo who is also the Interior and National Administration Principal Secretary (PS) says the state of the art stadium is now ready to host the national fete on Sunday October 20, 2024.

Dr. Omollo who led the committee members for a comprehensive inspection of the stadium told the press that the new 10,000-seater arena is ready for the impending national occasion.

He says this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations are focusing on the theme of “Affordable Housing,” a key pillar of the Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

PS Omollo says contractors have been racing against time to complete a series of transformative projects in the coastal county such as the new multi-million-shilling stadium, new county state lodge, roads expansion and upgrades, electricity and water supplies and affordable housing projects.

“All this transformative projects in Kwale County courtesy of the national government brings home the significance of the national ceremony dedicated to our heroes who fought for freedom from colonial rule,” said Omollo.

He says the national celebration will feature parades from contingents from various security agencies, displays from schools and traditional groups which are all set to participate in the activities.

Dr. Omollo who was accompanied by area Governor Fatuma Achani and senior government officials was speaking to the press after a final full dress rehearsal by the military presided over by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Muriu Kahariri.

A military dress rehearsal is a practice exercise that prepares for a complex training event or parade and involves simulating and testing what would happen during the actual event

The PS has disclosed that the new stadium complex features a football pitch, running track, basketball court and facilities for other ball games and is expected to have a transformative impact on sports in the county and the entire coastal region.

PS Omollo lauded the multitude of construction workers who were laboring on a daily basis to ensure that a 100 per cent completion rate was attained ahead of the national fete.

Kenya’s Affordable Housing Programme, with its related building and construction, will be showcased during the Mashujaa celebrations providing a platform to highlight the progress and impact of the government’s efforts in meeting citizens’ housing needs and stimulating economic growth.

“As you are aware the theme for the 61st Mashujaa Day celebration is Affordable Housing and we are taking this opportunity to invite all Kenyans to come for the event that celebrates our heroes and heroines” said Omollo.

He says the celebrations present a unique opportunity for Kenyans to reflect on the country’s past since independence from British colonial rule in 1963 and celebrate its achievements and look forward to the future with renewed hope and pride.

PS Omollo says the decision to hold national celebrations in the counties (Madaraka Day and Mashujaa Day) on a rotation basis was a noble gesture that will in the long run spur socio-economic growth, celebrate the cultural diversity of the country and strengthen nationhood.

Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani says the devolved government is excited to host high-profile dignitaries during the Mashujaa Day festivities noting that it portends a huge economic advantage for the region.

Governor Achani took the opportunity to officially invite residents in the national Mashujaa Day celebrations that is set to be celebrated in Kwale for the first time since independence in 1963.

The coastal county boss stated that the devolved government is making strategic plans to promote the local arts, sports, culture and tourism and position Kwale to attract more people.

“The construction of our biggest stadium with state of the art facilities is a boost to the sports-loving people of Kwale County,” she said.

She says Kwale’s economy is diverse, with Agriculture, Transport, Fishing, Mining and Tourism serving as key drivers of National development in the County.

The Governor says that the newly constructed Stadium is expected to have a transformative impact on sports in the county and the surrounding region.

Achani stated that the national celebration will enhance Kwale’s image as the centre of tourism and economic activity as already most beachfront hotels are fully booked ahead of Mashujaa Day.