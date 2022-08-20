All set for Africa Netball Championship, Kenya to face Zambia in opener

The national women’s netball team will face Zambia in their opening match of the Africa Netball Cup of Nation’s Championship due in Pretoria South Africa 20th-29th August 2022.

After Sunday’s clash against Zambia Kenya will also face Eswatini and Malawi in group B. The Kenyan team comprising of 12 players and five officials departed for the championship on Friday.

The Africa championship will act as qualification for the 2023 World Cup due in Cape Town, South Africa.

Two top teams from the event that will be held in round robin format will earn slots at the World cup.

The championship has also attracted 9 other teams bidding for the world ticket as well as the continental glory. The fore runners include Uganda who are ranked sixth in the world as well as 7th ranked Malawi, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Botswana.