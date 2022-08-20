All set for Africa Netball Championship, Kenya to face Zambia in opener

The national women’s netball team will face Zambia in their opening match of the Africa Netball Cup of Nation’s Championship due in Pretoria South Africa 20th-29th August 2022.
After Sunday’s clash against Zambia Kenya will also face Eswatini and Malawi in group B. The Kenyan team comprising of 12 players and five officials departed for the championship on Friday.
The Africa championship will act as qualification for the 2023 World Cup due in Cape Town, South Africa.
Two top teams from the event that will be held in round robin format will earn slots at the World cup.
The championship has also attracted 9 other teams bidding for the world ticket as well as the continental glory. The fore runners include Uganda who are ranked sixth in the world as well as 7th ranked Malawi, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Botswana.
Kenya will be out to improve its 40th place position with head coach Joseph Makau expressing optimism of the side reaching their target at the games.
“We have never trained as long and hard as we have now, the excitement in the team is inspiring and moving. We have two goals going into the games. To qualify for the 2023 Cape town World Cup and improve our ranking. Kenya dominates in sports and we need to fly our flag high as netball”, he said.
The squad will be captained by experienced Ulinzi player Parin Simiyu while 20yr old midfielder Vida Otieno will make her debut while Lydia Nyapere and Irene Anyango make a return to the squad since 2019.
Other notable inclusions are seasoned shooter Bridgit Nanzala and defender Florence Ndombi.
National Olympic Committee of Kenya, NOC-K who kitted the squad expressed their desire to help the side bolster its improvement and attain impressive results.
“We’re delighted to support the National Netball women’s team to represent the country at the Africa Cup, having come straight from the Commonwealth Games, we’ve been challenged to see our fellow neighbors like Uganda perform well and improve our ranking. We’ve come back with lessons learnt and we want to develop our sports and begin the journey to Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games”, said NOC-K secretary General Francis Mutuku.