President Dr William Ruto will on Tuesday evening commission the construction of 220 housing units in Bahati Constituency Nakuru County.

The project is part of the ambitious plan to build 200 housing units in all constituencies across the Country through the Affordable Housing Program.

The 220 units will be constructed on a 10 acre piece of land at an estimated cost of Ksh 505 Million and will include 60 studio units, 20 one-bedroom units, 120 two-bedroom units and 20 three-bedroom units.

The project will include the improvement of roads to the site as well as power connection as well as the expansion of the sewer and water infrastructure from the already existing network.

Other social amenities include a social hall, Playing area, Commercial area and a tree nursery.

The launch comes a week after a similar project was launched in Gichugu constituency, Kirinyaga County, with the Government reiterating its commitment towards providing decent and affordable housing for all Kenyans regardless of their social economic status.

State Department for Housing and Urban Development PS Charles Hinga says the Affordable Housing program isn’t a preserve of Nairobi County and its environs thus the decision to roll out the projects in constituencies.

So far the Government has awarded 17 contracts in lot 1 for development and advertised a further 35 in lot 2.

The PS said the Bahati constituency housing program will also provide employment opportunities for the youth, women in construction, the Jua Kali Sector among other enterprises, with an estimated 500 youths engaged directly while another 300 indirectly.

The Government also intends to build about 30,000 units for the police and another 214,000 housing units for university students.