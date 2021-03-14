All set for Bangbet ‘Champe wa Mtaa’  tournament finals

All is set for the Bangbet ‘ Champe wa Mtaa’ soccer tournament finals as the curtains draw on the grassroots football event, whose winners will be rewarded with a trophy and a cash prize of KSh200,000.

AV Fitness and Kipaji will square it out for the honours in the final set to be staged at Woodley Grounds in the men’s category while Uweza Ladies will face off with Lexus Queens in the ladies final.

“This is the first of the many initiatives we have lined up as a company to support the development of football in the country because we have a responsibility to support the community that we operate with,” said Bangbet’s Kevin Maundu.

“We started this here in Nairobi and we hope to do the same across the country in the coming weeks. Of course, the COVID-19 situation has made things a little challenging but this is the new normal and we have to find ways of doing what we have to, to nurture talents at the grassroots level.”

The’ Champe wa Mtaa’ tournament brought together eight men’s teams and four women’s clubs from Kibra and the larger Dagoretti area of Kawangware and Riruta Satellite.

Kibra United, Soka Talent, Gogo FC, Bundez and LX LG as well as Undugu FC took part in the men’s contest while Kibera Girls and Sunderland Samba also featured in the women’s category.

Apart from the winners’ cash token of KSh200,000, there will be a cash reward for the runners up (KSh100,000) and the second runners up (KSh75,000).

“We also gave them training and playing kits as well as footballs, each of the team’s getting three for their training now and into the future. We hope this helps them and we intend to do more going forward,” adds Maundu.

“In due course we will launch a campaign to advance this course of sports development using football because of its popularity as a sport but we will also explore what we can do for other sports disciplines.”