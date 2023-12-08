All set for CAF awards in Marrakech as Salah,Osimhen and Hakimi...

Preparations are complete for this year’s Confederation of African Football Awards, which will be held in Morocco for the second year in a row, but this time round in the tourist city of Marrakech on December 11, 2023.

The Monday night gala will mark a successful year for Morocco as it has been confirmed as the host of the FIFA World Cup in 2030, besides staging the top most continental football tournament, the AFCON, in 2025, which will be their 2nd time and 1st since 1988.

Three final nominees have been selected for each of the 14 categories, with the top two being the male and female player of the year awards.

The ultimate winner of each category will be decided following votes from a panel consisting of the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals from member associations, head coaches and captains of member associations, and clubs involved in the group stages of the inter club competitions.

Liverpool and Egypt Striker Mohammed Salah will battle for the men’s player of the year award as he seeks it for the third time after winning it back-to-back in 2017 and 2018 and finishing second in last year’s award behind his former teammate Sadio Mane.

Napoli and Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen are another contender for the gong, yearning for the first time and the first Nigerian to win it since Nwanko Kanu in 1999. He was the key factor as he netted 26 goals to steer Napoli to its first Serie A title last season after a 33-year wait.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi was instrumental in Morocco’s 4th finish at last year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Barcelona striker and Nigerian Assisat Oshoala will be in search of the 6th title in the female award alongside Thembi Kgatlana from South Africa and Racing Louisville and Zambian Barbara Banda, who plays her professional football in Shanghai Shengli.

Full List of Nominees in alphabetic order by Member Association:

Player of the Year (Men)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Napoli)

Player of the Year (Women)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa, Racing Louisville)

Barbara Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo, Pyramids)

Peter Shalulile (Namibia, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Abdelhak Benchika (Algeria, Simba SC)

Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Jerry Tshabalala (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men)

Andre Onana (Cameroon, Manchester United)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt, Al Ahly)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women)

Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco, Real Betis)

Lamine Camara (Senegal, Metz)

Amara Diouf (Senegal, Metz)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

Deborah Abiodun (Nigeria, Pittsburgh Panthers)

National Team of the Year (Men)

Gambia

Morocco

Senegal

National Team of the Year (Women)

Morocco

Nigeria

South Africa

Club of the Year (Men)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Women)

AS FAR (Morocco)

Sporting Casablanca (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)