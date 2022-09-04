All set for Central Kenya annual ASK show after two-year hiatus

Preparations are in top gear at the Kabiru-ini show grounds which will host the annual Agriculture Society of Kenya (ASK) show after a two-year disruption due to Covid-19 restrictions.

By Friday evening, rollers and earth movers could be seen upgrading the roads leading to the different exhibition stands within the showground. Different exhibitors were also making final touches on their exhibits and exhibition stands in readiness for Wednesday, when the agricultural fair will officially be opened.

A schedule on the ASK website states that the Central Kenya show will run from Wednesday, September 7th to Saturday, September 10 under the theme “Promoting Innovation and Technology in Agriculture and Trade,”.

Unlike the previous years when the show attracted exhibitors mainly from the agriculture, trade and allied industries, this time youth enterprises, women-based organisations, and institutions of higher learning will also be showcasing their wares during the four-day fair.

According to Central Kenya ASK Chairman, Patrick Karinga, this year’s show will bring together 110 exhibitors in over 10 categories. The society has also extended the booking period for exhibitors to Tuesday next week to allow more participants to take part in the annual fair.

“I want to confirm that if you go round the show ground you will find that our exhibitors are very ready for the show. We are appealing to all farmers and entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas to attend and take part in this premier event that provides a favourable platform for the display of technology and innovations in its diversities,” said Karinga after inspecting the ongoing preparations.

The show is making a comeback after two years break which was occasioned by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. ASK had last year hinted at a possibility of staging the Central Kenya show but was forced to change plans with Karinga attributing the suspension to covid-19 restrictions.

“One of the Ministry of Health guidelines was the maintenance of social distance. Show goers have to interact with people from all walks of life and that is why we never held any show,” said Karinga.

From Central, the ASK will stage the Nairobi International Trade Fair at Jamhuri Park which will be followed by the Kitale National Show. The Mombasa International Show which is slated for November will be the last event on the ASK calendar.