Optimism as drive to vaccinate Kenyans against Covid-19 kicks off

The fight against coronavirus pandemic in the country received a major boost when the first Kenyan was vaccinated against Covid-19.

Acting health director General Dr. Patrick Amoth made history as the first Kenyan to receive the jab. Kenyatta National Hospitals Chief Executive Officer Dr. Evanson Kamuri was the second to be vaccinated alongside a group of nurses at the referral hospital

The exercise was the start of a national campaign by the government to vaccinate its populace against the deadly contagion.

Speaking during the launch of the national vaccination campaign, Health principal secretary Susan Mochache said the vaccines have reached all the 9 regional facilities with the exercise set to kick off across the counties beginning Monday. The vaccinations will be conducted at all the country’s County referral hospitals.

Mochache says the health ministry has developed a system to track and manage vaccination schedules and provide reliable reports required for policy making and monitoring.

Speaking on Thursday at the Central Vaccine Depot in Kitengela, during the flag off of the countrywide distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine, President Kenyatta said health workers and front line service providers will be the first in line to receive the jab.

The President said other groups of people that will be given priority during the vaccination campaign are teachers and defined emergency service providers.



“We met as Cabinet and made it very clear that the first persons to be administered with this vaccine shall be our frontline health workers. That is category number one.They (health workers) will be followed by our category number 2, who will be our security forces, who also due to the nature of their work are equally frontline workers,” the President stated.

The President said Government has put in place robust policy measures on how the vaccination campaign will be conducted and advised the media to seek information from the right sources.

He urged Kenyans to continue supporting frontline health workers especially in the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine saying the Government will provide the logistical support needed to ensure the national exercise succeeds.

Going forward, the President said the country will continue procuring more doses of the life saving vaccines noting that the second consignment will arrive in the country at the end of this month.

Just before midnight on Monday, Kenya received 1.02 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine. The consignment was transported by UNICEF as part of the COVAX facility, which aims to provide equitable access to vaccines for all countries around the world.