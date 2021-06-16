All set for FKF Women’s Premier league Play-offs

Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League title race enters the play off stage this weekend following the conclusion of the regular season last weekend.

Thika Queens topped Zone ‘A’ with maximum points from 14 games, with Gaspo Fc finishing second on 29 points, holders Vihiga Queens finished top of Zone ‘B’ with 37 points,10 ahead of their closest challengers Nakuru West Queens.

Each zone consisted of 8 teams.

According to the fixtures released by FKF, second placed teams from the two zones will face third placed sides in the first round this weekend at Nakuru ASK show Grounds.

Victors will book a semi final ticket where they will play Vihiga Queens and Thika Queens on Friday June 25th. The final is set to be played on Sunday June 27th.

FKFWPL Play-offs Fixtures

Saturday, 19th June 2021

Gaspo Women vs Wadadia -ASK Grounds Nakuru

Nakuru Queens vs Ulinzi Starlets -ASK Grounds Nakuru

Friday, 25th June 2021

Vihiga Queens vs Gaspo Women/Wadadia-ASK Grounds Nakuru

Thika Queens vs Nakuru Queens/Ulinzi Starlets -ASK Grounds Nakuru

Sunday, 27th June 2021

Final-ASK Nakuru Grounds