All set for FKF Women’s Premier league Play-offs


FKF Women's Premier League play off matches kick off this weekend with the final set for June 27th.

 

Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League title race enters the play off stage this weekend following the conclusion of the regular season last weekend.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Thika Queens topped Zone ‘A’ with maximum points from 14 games, with Gaspo Fc  finishing second on 29 points, holders Vihiga Queens finished top of Zone ‘B’ with 37 points,10 ahead of their closest challengers Nakuru West Queens.

Also Read  Sakaja hosts AFC Leopards Coach

Each zone consisted of 8 teams.

According to the fixtures released by FKF, second placed teams from the two zones will face third placed sides in the first round this weekend at Nakuru ASK show Grounds.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Victors will book a semi final ticket where they will play Vihiga Queens and Thika Queens on Friday   June 25th. The final is set to be played on Sunday June 27th.

Also Read  IG Police assures Kenyans of maximum security at the WRC Safari

FKFWPL Play-offs Fixtures

Also Read  Africa Nation’s Handball: Kenya records first win, Angola and Tunisia through to semis

Saturday, 19th June 2021

Gaspo Women vs Wadadia -ASK Grounds Nakuru

Nakuru Queens vs Ulinzi Starlets -ASK Grounds Nakuru

Friday, 25th June 2021

Vihiga Queens vs Gaspo Women/Wadadia-ASK Grounds Nakuru

Thika Queens vs Nakuru Queens/Ulinzi Starlets -ASK Grounds Nakuru

Sunday, 27th June 2021

Final-ASK Nakuru Grounds

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR