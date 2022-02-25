All set for Jubilee Party’s NDC as Party makes comeback

The Jubilee Party is set to sign cooperation agreements with several political parties preceding its National Delegates Council on Friday 25th and Saturday 26th 2022.

The will sign cooperation agreements as it looks to working together with like minded parties like ODM and others to form a coalition political party that will form the next government.

Jubilee Alliance leader President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead negotiations on behalf of the party in AZIMIO with the party saying more parties will be signing agreements with Jubilee in the coming days.

According to the party, “The execution of the agreements is indicative of the maturing nature of the Kenyan political order and a shift from the winner takes all system UDA tried to push, on the one hand, and, on the other hand, the politics of inclusion and negotiated democracy that the HANDSHAKE ushered.”

Already all is set at KICC with guests arriving for the NDC to review and formulate Jubilee party’s policies and amend and ratify proposed changes in the party’s constitution.

The delegates will also approve new seal, symbol and flag of the party as well as consider other arising matters.

The Jubilee party which will not field a Presidential candidate but will support Raila Odinga’s bid has adopted “Mbele Pamoja” as its new slogan.