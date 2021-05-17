All set for Juja, Bonchari by-elections Tuesday

The stage is set for the by-elections in Juja and Bonchari constituencies slated for Tuesday.

Candidates in both constituencies invested heavily in the last minute campaigns even as calls for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct free and fair elections continued.

In Bonchari Constituency in Kisii County, candidates traversed different parts of Kisii County for the final push in their quest.

Kenya Social Congress’ candidate David Ogega and The New Democrats party Candidate Jonah Ondieki have dismissed claims they have quit the race accusing their opponents of playing dirty politics.

The race to replace former Bonchari MP the late John Oroo Oyioka has attracted 13 candidates among them his widowTeresa Bitutu who is vying on a United Democratic Alliance Party Ticket, Pavel Oimeke (Orange Democratic Movement), Zebedeo Opore (Jubilee), Keraa Mary Sally Otara (United Green Movement), Erick Oigo (National Reconstruction Alliance) among others.

The candidates have called on the IEBC to conduct a free and fair exercise.

Similar calls were made by residents of Juja Constituency who are hoping to elect their new member of parliament Tuesday.

The residents have expressed their desire to elect a leader who will be accountable and work in their interest.

Juja Constituency has about 115,000 registered voters across 5 wards. Area leaders have urged the residents to come out in large numbers and vote affirming that all measures have been put in place to ensure integrity of the exercise.

The seat was left vacant following the death of the former MP Francis Munyua alias Wakapee who succumbed to cancer in February this year.