All Set for Kericho Cross Country Run

The 5th edition of Kericho cross country run is scheduled this Sunday in Kericho. The 12km race has attracted a total of 500 athletes all battling for the ksh.1.3 Million up for grabs for the top ten finishers.

The winner in the men’s and women’s categories will be awarded Ksh.250,000 while second-placed finishers will walk away with KES 150,000.

Third-place finishers will receive ksh.100,000 with the fourth and fifth place finishers taking home KES 75,000 and KES 50,000 respectively. The sixth to tenth place finishers will each receive KES 10,000 for their efforts in both the men’s and women’s categories.

The race is supported by gaming firm Betika.Speaking ahead of the Run, Betika’s Deputy Managing Director and Group Chief Finance Officer, Mutua Mutava said:

“We are thrilled to be having the 12 km Cross-Country run in Kericho this Sunday, bringing together over 500 participants to battle it out for top honours. This marks the fifth athletics event under the Betika umbrella and confirms our commitment to continue working with communities to nurture and support talent right at the grassroots level. We believe that through these engagements, we will be supporting the next pool of athletics stars who will be the face of Kenya soon and look forward to doing more of such events to encourage more talent to professionally take up the sport going into the future.”