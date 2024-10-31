All set for Kindiki’s swearing in at KICC

All is set for the swearing-in ceremony of Deputy President Designate Kithure Kindiki scheduled for today at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The ceremony is set to start at 10:00AM with senior government officials as well as Chairpersons and Heads of State Corporations are expected to attend the event

Kindiki becomes Kenya’s third Deputy President under the 2010 Constitution, following the recent impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.

Who is Kithure Kindiki?

Prof. Kithure Kindiki was born and raised in Tharaka Nithi County, Mt Kenya East region.

He attended Lenana School for his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education and later attained a law degree in 1998 from Moi University.

His passion for law took him abroad, where he earned a Master of Laws in International Human Rights Law and Democracy from the University of Pretoria in South Africa in 2000.

He then returned to Kenya to complete his Advocates Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Studies at the Kenya School of Law in 2001. Kindiki went on to complete a PhD in International Law at the University of Pretoria in 2002.

Kindiki’s career began in academia in 1999 as a law lecturer at Moi University. He joined the University of Nairobi in 2004 before returning to Moi University in 2005 as the head of the Department of Public Law.

In 2013, he decided to shift to politics, winning the senatorial seat for Tharaka Nithi under the 2010 Constitution.

He became Kenya’s first Senate Majority Leader through the TNA Party and later secured re-election in 2017 under the Jubilee Party, when he was elected Deputy Speaker of the Senate.

However, his tenure was cut short after a fallout within Jubilee, which saw him ousted from the deputy speaker position.

Kindiki later aligned himself with then-Deputy President William Ruto, joining the United Democratic Alliance to support Ruto’s successful 2022 presidential bid.

Kindiki was later appointed Interior Cabinet Secretary after President William Ruto took power in 2022.

His tenure was marked by major efforts to quell banditry and cattle rustling in the North Rift and leading the high-profile Shakahola cult investigation.

On 18th October, 2024 President Ruto nominated Kindiki as his Deputy President after the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.