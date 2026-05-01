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All set for Labour Day fete in Vihiga, first-ever event outside Nairobi

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

All is set for the 2026 Labour Day celebrations taking place at Chavakali Boys High School in Vihiga County.

For the first time since independence, the national event is being held outside Nairobi, with Vihiga becoming the first county to host the celebrations.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said preparations have been finalised, with the government working alongside key stakeholders to ensure a smooth event.

The celebrations will be presided over by President William Ruto.

Security has also been heightened at the venue and surrounding areas, with a multi-agency team deployed to manage crowds and maintain order.

Kenyans begun streaming into the venue from as early as 4AM ahead of the start of the celebrations.

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Labour Day is marked annually on May 1 to recognise the contribution of workers and the role of the Central Organization of Trade unions (COTU-K).

The day provides a platform to address workers’ rights, employment conditions, labour policies and economic issues affecting the workforce.

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