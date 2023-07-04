All set for Ligi Ndogo East Africa soccer tournament

This year’s edition of the annual Ligi Ndogo East Africa Cup is scheduled for August 17-18th at Nairobi Polo Club.

The regional youth tournament is set to feature different age categories with players from the Under 7 years of age to those Under 19 eligible.

Ten countries have confirmed their participation in the two day soccer extravaganza.

Hosts Kenya will welcome teams from Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Over 1,000 upcoming footballers are set to play in the championship which offers them a platform to showcase their budding talents.

Chris Amimo, the tournament director urged fans to turn up and witness the emerging soccer talents affirming his belief in the caliber of the tourney and it’s ability to attract quality,nascent players.

“It’s a platform for young talents to shine and for nurturing football potential in Kenya. As Ligi Ndogo we are committed to providing opportunities for players to participate in countrywide tournaments, international cups, and tours, thus opening doors for their football careers”.

Some of the teams that have confirmed participation include defending champions across the five age sets.

The sides include UFA Simba (U7), Black Panthers (U9), Tanzania’s TeletubbiesKids League (U11), Legacy Football Academy (U13), and True Talents (U19).