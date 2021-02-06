All set for Mashemeji Derby  on Sunday, fans not allowed

AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia face off in Mashemeji Derby at Moi International Stadium Sunday devoid of fans for the first in 89 editions.

Arguably the two sides that enjoy a formidable fan base in the country ,lack of the 12th man will be a noticeable difference.

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has urged the Ministry of Sports to consider allowing a limited number of fans in the stadium in league games.

Afc Leopards meet Gor Mahia enjoying a good run that has seen it collect a total of nine points from their last five matches. Gor Mahia lie 6th three points adrift of their arch rivals.

The match was rescheduled from 3rdJanuary to 7thFebruary because of Kogalo’s involvement in the Continental matches.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3pm.

Tusker beat Wazito to open four point gap lead

Tusker FC Beat Wazito FC 1-0 to go consolidate their place at the top of the Fkf Premier league standings opening a four point lead ahead of closest rivals KCB FC who have a game in hand.

Jackson Macharia came off the bench to score the all important goal that broke Wazito’s resistance subsequently snapping their five match unbeaten run.

The defeat leaves Wazito in third place with 20 points.

Saturday,6th February 2021

KCB FC Vs Vihiga United

KK Homeboyz Vs City Stars

K sharks Vs Bandari

Sunday,7th February 2021

Gor Mahia Vs AFC Leopards

Zoo FC Vs Bidco United

