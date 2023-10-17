All set for Mashujaa day celebrations

Preparations for the 60th Mashujaa Day fete slated for Friday, October 20, in Kericho County are in their final stages.

The Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo confirmed Tuesday that everything is in place for the upcoming event, with only a few finishing touches remaining.

Speaking after he inspected various infrastructural projects including the Kericho Green Stadium which will host the event, PS Omollo disclosed that the facility is ready for the national event which will be presided over by President William Ruto.

To ascertain the readiness for the event, PS Omollo, who also chairs the National Steering Committee for National Celebrations, oversaw the rehearsal process for different teams participating in the event including military drills and performances from entertainment groups.

“We are satisfied with all the preparations that has gone in place to ensure that this event becomes a success,” said the PS.

This year’s Mashujaa Day celebration centers around the theme of Universal Health Care a crucial pillar aligned with the government’s commitment to achieving the vision 2030 targets.

The Internal Security PS highlighted that the county is hosting a week-long event showcasing the interventions that President Ruto’s administration is undertaking on the healthcare space.

Furthermore, the event will involve the recognition of a number of heroes drawn from across the country.

He disclosed that the government had selected about 150 heroes who will physically be present on the event on behalf of all the heroes and heroines.

PS Omollo commended all those directly involved in the preparations, including the Kericho County government, for their dedication and meticulous planning.

“We started about two months ago when there was actually no infrastructure in place. I want to congratulate and appreciate everybody who has worked hard to ensure that the infrastructure that we see today is in place,” he said.

He urged Kericho residents and all Kenyans to come out in large numbers to partake in the celebrations. Mashujaa Day is meant to celebrate all the heroes and heroines who took part in the struggle for Kenya’s independence and those who have made positive contributions to the country.

The PS was joined by Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha and other senior government officials during his inspection tour.