All set for Msambweni political duel

The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has begun clearing aspirants seeking to vie for the Msambweni by-election slated for December 15th.

Kilifi county electoral manager Nelly Ilongo says the candidates have Thursday and Friday to present their papers.

According to the IEBC official, all the 11 candidates who have expressed interest in the seat that was left vacant following the death of the area MP Suleiman Dori will be cleared.

The two-term MP who succumbed to cancer in March was a member of the ODM party.

ODM’s candidate and former Bongwe-Gombato MCA Omar Boga is seen as the front-runner in the race to succeed Dori.

The seat has attracted seven-party sponsored and four independent candidates respectively. By 1.30pm only two candidates had been cleared.

IEBC is clearing aspirants contesting in the #Dec15thByelections for Member of National Assembly for Msambweni Constituency and Members of County Assembly for Kahawa Wendani, Kisumu North, Dabaso, Wundanyi/ Mbale, Lake View and Gaturi. pic.twitter.com/mExnbwbcOe — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) October 15, 2020

Boga will face off with Wiper’s Shee Abdulrahman, United Green Movement Party’s Liganje Mwakaonje, and independent candidates Feisal Bader and Mariam Sharlet Akinyi among others.

ODM Kwale branch chairman and former MP for Matuga Hassan Mwanyoha says his party is keen on recapturing the Msambweni seat.

Mwanyoha said the seat rightfully belongs to the party and aspirants on other political parties and independent candidates should brace themselves for a bruising political duel.

Jubilee Party bowed out of the race in favour of ODM in a decision that appears to have been challenged by the party’s Deputy Leader, William Ruto who has backed Feisal.

The candidates for the Msambweni parliamentary by-election have already embarked on meet-the-people tours to woo voters.

The election mood has already kicked in with the candidates expected to officially hit the campaign trail after clearance. The campaign period officially ceases on December 12.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa a close ally of the DP is in Msambweni to drum up support for Feisal later in the afternoon while Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been traversing the constituency campaigning for his party’s candidate Abdulrahman.

IEBC is also clearing aspirants contesting Members of County Assembly for Kahawa Wendani, Kisumu North, Dabaso, Wundanyi/ Mbale, Lake View and Gaturi.