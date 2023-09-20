All set for Nyanza regional Chapa Dimba finals

Regional champions will pocket Sh250, 000 with runners-up going home with Sh150,000. The teams will also gain slots at the nationals.

Nyanza region Safaricom Chapa Dimba tournament will enter its inter county play off next week with teams from the counties battling for the ultimate prize.

The final matches are penciled for 30th and 31st October at the Kisumu’s Jomo Kenyatta Stadium with all to play for among them the regional trophy and a slot for the nationals.

Organisers have lined up a series of activities which will lead to finals which will be held next week among them free Medical Camp, free Digital and Financial Literacy training and Safaricom Engineering Community Campus Tours.

“We are planning to engage with members of the community through a series of activities aimed at transforming the lives of our people across various parts of the Nyanza region as we prepare for the upcoming regional finals of Chapa Dimba at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, next weekend.

We have partnered with key organizations such as Zuri Health and Britam to provide a free Medical Camp, free Digital and Financial Literacy training, and Safaricom Engineering Community Campus Tours, all with the goal of enhancing the lives of the local community in the region,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom PLC.

The medical camp will offer free medical check-ups, physician consultations, eye and dental check-ups, blood sugar tests, blood pressure measurements, body fat assessments, and Body Mass Index (BMI) screenings, among other services.

On the free Digital and Financial Literacy training, the telco is partnering with Britam Insurance Company to provide training tailored to Boda Boda riders, vendors, small business operators, shopkeepers etc. who are Safaricom customers in the region.

The training is geared towards providing tips that can inculcate a saving culture and enhance credit and investment readiness.

Further, the telco has organized the Safaricom Engineering Community Campus Tour at Maseno University on 28th September 2023.

The community engagements will then build up to the Safaricom Chapa Dimba regional final matches that will be played at Moi Stadium, where eight teams, comprising four boys’ teams and four girls’ teams from the six counties – Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay, Nyamira and Kisii are expected to battle it out for Regional Championship. The finals will be preceded by the Inter-County playoff scheduled for this weekend, 23rd and 24th September.

Safaricom Chapa Dimba aims to provide a structured platform for scouts and coaches to tap into new talent and build feeder systems for the Kenyan football leagues across the country while also training a total of 250 coaches.

The football tournament targets young people aged between 16 and 20 years old.

Regional champions will pocket Sh250, 000 with runners-up going home with Sh150,000. The teams will also gain slots at the nationals.