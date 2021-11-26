All set for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Nyeri tour

It’s all system go as the Orange Democratic (ODM) Party leader, Raila Odinga starts his two days’ campaign trail in Nyeri county.

According to Nyeri County ODM chairman, Wachira Maina, top on Odinga’s itinerary will be a meeting with the Kikuyu Council of Elders and cultural elders from other parts of the country including elders from his home turf, Luo Nyanza.

During his first day, the former prime minister will also meet with the youth from the county where they will have an opportunity to air their views on what they would like Odinga to address when he drafts his presidential manifesto.

The last item on his agenda on Friday will be a meeting with the Nyeri business community and professionals.

“We are honored to be the climax of these tours by the former prime minister across the country. As the people of Nyeri we would like him to address matters such as education, farming, tourism and business when he forms the next government,” said Maina.

During his last visit in August, he was hosted by Laikipia governor Nderitu Muriithi while on a two-day visit in the county. His motorcade made stop-overs in Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a and Kiambu.

The ODM leader has also toured Isiolo, Meru and Embu counties under the Azimio la Umoja initiative.

He is scheduled to visit different parts of the county on Saturday.

Maina says that Odinga will begin his county tour in Nyeri town, and then proceed to Othaya town before heading to Mathira and Mukurwe-ini.

“We are asking people to come out in large numbers and listen to the message of the former prime minister,” said the Nyeri County ODM chair.

Maina was also quick to clarify the visit by the party leader as a political campaign tour. He said that although Odinga is yet to declare whether or not he will vie for the presidency come 2022, his lieutenants in Nyeri will front him as their preferred candidate.

“Our party leader has not started his official campaigns because the IEBC has not yet declared the official campaign time but we will endorse him because we feel that in his hands this country will be safe. In the meantime he is preaching peace throughout the country in the spirit of Azimio la Umoja initiative,” he said.