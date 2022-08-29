All set for Presidential petition pre-trial conference Tuesday

The pre-trial conference of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Amolo Odinga’s petition against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and eight others has been scheduled for Tuesday at 11 am.

Among housekeeping issues to be addressed are the interlocutory application and anyone seeking to be enjoined as amicus curiae as well as set timelines for each petitioner and the rebuttal. It will also see the allocation of time and which matters will take precedence during the trial.

The whole bench of seven judges of the Supreme Court will take part, unlike the 2017 presidential petition where only 6 judges were involved in the election petition.

The Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi confirmed Monday that 20 interlocutory applications have been made and their rulings will be sent to respective parties via mail. The pretrial conference will also address issues of the amicus curiae which means ‘friends of the court’ as well as housekeeping in regards to time allocation during submissions.

Given the limited space at the ceremonial hall where the hearing will take place, only five lawyers from each party will be allowed, alongside petitioners, respondents, interested parties, and amicus curiae as well as eleven observers including a regional trial observation mission consisting of a High-Level panel of eminent African jurists who are members of Africa judges and jurists Forum led by Rtd chief justice of the Republic of Tanzania Hon. Justice Mohammed Chande Othman.

Members of the public have been advised to follow the proceedings from their homes with security being beefed up to ensure the process is completed without interference. Following the strict timelines, the hearing will kick off immediately with the judgment expected on the 5th of September.

