All set for swearing-in of governors on Thursday

A number of governors elect are expected to be sworn in on 25th Thursday.

County secretaries of the selected counties gazetted the incoming county bosses vide notice Vol.CXXIV No.166 dated on August 19, 2022.

The 28 governors elect are from Kajiado, Kiambu, Makueni, Baringo, Kirinyaga, Samburu, Kisumu, Kitui, Marsabit, Taita Taveta, Laikipia, Wajir, Isiolo and Kwale.

Others are Trans Nzoia, Tharaka Nithi, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet , Uasin Gishu, Garissa, Turkana, Machakos, Mandera, Nyandarua, Vihiga , Kisii, Nandi and Migori.

The law states that all newly elected governors are supposed to be sworn in 10 days after being declared winners by the IEBC.

The law stipulates that the oath or affirmation shall take place not earlier than 10.00 am and not later than 2.00 pm.

Similarly it also states that the swearing-in of the governor-elect shall occur in a public ceremony before a High Court Judge.

Each governor will decide on the amount to be used during the swearing-in ceremony.

Outgoing Governors according to the Devolution Ministry might get a sendoff package.

Unlike the Presidential election where the President elect cannot assume office in case of any election petition, the swearing-in ceremony of governors cannot be stopped by any election litigation.