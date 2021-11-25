All is set for the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Cadets Commissioning Parade slated for tomorrow, Friday, 26th November, 2021 at the Kenya Military Academy in Lanet, Nakuru County.

The occasion to be presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta will commence at 9am in the morning.

The Kenya Military Academy will hold the Cadet Pass Out parade for the 320 cadets who have successfully completed their training.

Final preparations were ongoing Thursday evening as the Military moved to ensure everything is in place ahead of the pass out.