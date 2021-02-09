All set for this weekend’s national cross country championship

Its all systems go for the national cross country championships slated for Saturday at the Ngong Race Course,Nairobi.

The one-day event will also culminate in the selection of Kenya’s team for the Africa Cross Country championships scheduled for March 7 in Lome, Togo.

Athletics Kenya (AK) president Lt Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei said he is expecting stiff competition in all the seven categories; 10km senior men and women, 8km Under-20 boys, 6km Under-20 girls, 6km Under-18 boys, 5km Under-18 girls and mixed relay.

“I attended a few meetings including the Discovery Kenya race and what I saw was a very commendable performance from our athletes. You know most of the athletes did not compete last year due to Covid-19 and that is why we have seen most of them compete in cross country meets.”

“At the moment we don’t have any major races and I therefore expect all athletes who qualified for the nationals will compete for their respective teams.” He said.

Tuwei further confirmed that the continental showpiece will proceed as planned in Lome, Togo with both the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) and the event’s Local Organising Committee (LOC) having committed to host the event which was delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

“We want to thank Togo for the effort they have put in hosting this event during the pandemic. We have already received a communication from the LOC whereby we are supposed to submit entries by February 15,” stated Tuwei who is also the Vice President of CAA.

The selected team that will be selected on Saturday will head to Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu for residential training prior to their departure to the West African state.

At the same time, the AK Chief urged athletics fanatics to turn up and cheer the athletes on Saturday.

“As you know, Race Course is an open space, where fans can walk and cheer from all the corners and therefore we are not going to limit the number of fans. That said, we shall also strive to follow the laid down protocols,” he concluded.

The Africa Cross country championship is scheduled to take place in Lome, Togo on May 1st-2nd 2021.