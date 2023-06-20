All system go for inaugural Story Sosa media camp

Baraza Media Lab has collaborated with Catapult Agency and Gemini pictures to transform the art of storytelling through a programme dubbed Story Sosa.

The program seeks to address the challenges facing Kenya’s journalism ecosystem like political pressures, declining revenues and the rapid evolution of digital and social landscapes and also help redefine the creative boundaries of storytelling.

It will ensure fair compensation by providing upfront payment to story tellers.

Story Sosa will also grant a two-year license to Shahara, a renowned video-on-demand platform, allowing their stories to be monetized which will enable them to gain royalties from the generated revenues.

“Story Sosa Is not just a solution to these complex issues but a bold endeavor to experiment with new business models and formats within the media industry,” said Christine Mungai, Lead Curator at Baraza Media Lab.

The two –day live production will show case curated stories akin to traditional magazine features through live performances, captivating animations, videos and music.

“Story Sosa represents a thrilling indulgence in storytelling .Each story covers a vast range of subjects brought to life through captivating animation and video .Our aim is to create a mesmerizing experience that will thrill and engage the audience both live and through digital platforms,” added Mugambi Nthiga, Baraza Media Lab Director.

Producer of Story Sosa and producer of Gemini Pictures, Angela Musira expressed her enthusiasm inviting audiences to the inaugural edition of the program.

“Story Sosa is tailor-made for those with a deep appreciation for theatre, T.E.D. Talks enthusiasts and fans of captivating YouTube explainers. This unique offering promises to captivate and engage audiences, delivering intriguing narratives that entertain and enlighten them. Prepare to have your perspectives transformed as even the most ordinary things, like monkeys or samosas, take on a whole new significance in this awe-inspiring audio-visual feast.”

The inaugural edition of Story Sosa will take place on July 22nd and 23rd, 2023, at the prestigious Louis Leakey Auditorium within the Nairobi National Museum.