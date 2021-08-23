All systems go as Machakos Rally returns to Lisa farm

The indefatigable trio of Baldev Chager, Karan Patel and Carl “Flash” Tundo are among the Premier Class drivers gearing up for the fifth round of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) slated for Sunday, August 29.

On the same breath, Eric Bengi, Jasmeet Singh Chana and Issa Amwari shall also resume their hunt for Championship points in the Kenya Motor Sports Club (KMSC) organized round as members of the Premier Class.

Also in the groove is paraplegic driver Nikhil Sachania who makes a celebrated return to the Machakos Rally behind the wheel of a hand-controlled Mitsubishi Lancer EvolutionX.

“I must say that all my cars are hand controlled. The operation is a simple ‘push and pull’ lever mechanism. I mean, pull to accelerate and push to brake. I’m really looking forward to Machakos Rally. It has been a while since we had a rally closer to Nairobi. The car is more or less ready. The last rally in Voi was a pretty clean run, so to me, the car is ready for the next one. We are leading the Division (One) and shall extend it in Machakos God willing,” said NIkhil.

In the meantime, Tarmac racer Andrew Muiruri will be tacking his third gravel event while steering an ex-McRae Kimathi Subaru Impreza N12.

Muiruri made his debut on WRC Safari in Naivasha where his Subaru ended up on its roof but nonetheless savored his maiden finish on Voi Rally earlier in the month.

Preparations are in top gear with organizers putting final touches in the event that has captured the imaginations of the events’ enthusiasts.

The event will be run on 100 percent on Private Land at the expansive Lisa Farm with the highlight being the 2021 KNRC for Drivers and Co-Drivers.