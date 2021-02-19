All systems go as Uganda prepares to host celebrations for Nile Cooperation

Citizens from the Nile Basin are gearing up for celebrations to mark the 22nd anniversary of Nile cooperation. The annual Nile Day celebrations are organized in recognition of the establishment of NBI back in 1999.

“The Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) in collaboration with the government of Uganda is organizing activities to commemorate Regional Nile Day 2021 on February 22.” The organizing secretariat said in a statement Friday.

This will be the fourth time Uganda will be hosting the event since 2007 when the inaugural event was held.

According to the regional intergovernmental partnership, this year’s event will focus on the implementation of investment projects. As per the theme, the day will be used to the rally member states to “rethink regional investments in the Nile Basin,’

The Executive Director of the NBI Secretariat, Prof Seifeldin Hamad Abdalla noted that “Member States have worked together to negotiate, agree, prepare and in some cases, implement investment projects with shared regional benefits and the potential to ultimately benefit millions of inhabitants,”

He added that “The set of investment projects already implemented and those under implementation have clearly demonstrated the viability and value addition of transboundary infrastructure investments.”

The organizing committee further noted that the day provides an opportunity for Basin citizens and friends of the Nile to come together to celebrate the benefits of Nile cooperation and to exchange experiences, views, and ideas on topical issues related to the cooperative management and development of the common Nile Basin water.

What’s more, the occasion is also used by the Member States to re-affirm their commitment to Nile Cooperation, while providing an opportunity to celebrate the rich and varied cultures which co-exist within the Nile Basin.

The investment projects, which are more than 84 and worth more than USD 6.5 billion, are in various sectors including hydropower development; power transmission interconnection and trade; irrigation and drainage; lake/lake environment management; integrated sub-basin/catchment/watershed management; fisheries; water resources development; flood protection and early warning; multi-sector investment opportunity studies; and inland waterway transport.

It is also expected that the Nile Day celebrations will be preceded by the 56th Nile Technical Advisory Committee meeting and followed by the Strategic Dialogue meeting between NBI governance and development partners.

Last year’s event was held in Khartoum, Sudan.