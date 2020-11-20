All ten bodies recovered from Lake Victoria in boat tragedy

All ten bodies of fishermen aboard a boat that capsized in Honge Beach, Lake Victoria have on Friday been retrieved.

The recovery of the ten bodies from waters of Lake Victoria brings to an end the three-day search for the bodies conducted by officers from Kenya Maritime Authority and the Kenya Cost Guard Services.

On Tuesday night, a boat carrying 20 passengers and assorted bags of maize and bananas from Uganda to Usenge in Kenya capsized killing 10 people while ten others including a toddler were rescued.

Siaya County Police Commandant Mr.Francis Kooli said they have made contacts with Ugandan authorities to have the bodies picked by relatives in Uganda for burial.

Kooli disclosed that already families of the deceased have arrived from Uganda to identify the bodies at Honge beach.

The police boss stated the bodies were found much faster than anticipated because the weather was favorable rendering the exercise smooth.

He cautioned users of the lake against venturing into the lake without life savings jackets saying the jackets makes it easier to rescue people in case of accidents in the waters