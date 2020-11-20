All ten bodies recovered from Lake Victoria in boat tragedy

8

All ten bodies of fishermen aboard a boat that capsized in Honge Beach, Lake Victoria have on Friday been retrieved.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The recovery of the ten bodies from waters of Lake Victoria brings to an end the three-day search for the bodies conducted by officers from Kenya Maritime Authority and the Kenya Cost Guard Services.

Also Read  Construction of Ksh 34m modern sewerage system commences

On Tuesday night, a boat carrying 20 passengers and assorted bags of maize and bananas from Uganda to Usenge in Kenya capsized killing 10 people while ten others including a toddler were rescued.

Siaya County Police Commandant Mr.Francis Kooli said they have made contacts with Ugandan authorities to have the bodies picked by relatives in Uganda for burial.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Kooli disclosed that already families of the deceased have arrived from Uganda to identify the bodies at Honge beach.

Also Read  Communities living in northern Kenya urged to shun inter-clan conflicts

The police boss stated the bodies were found much faster than anticipated because the weather was favorable rendering the exercise smooth.

Also Read  Family feud turns tragic as woman is lynched in Nyamira

He cautioned users of the lake against venturing into the lake without life savings jackets saying the jackets makes it easier to rescue people in case of accidents in the waters

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR