All UK adults have been offered Covid vaccine

Every adult in the UK has been offered a Covid vaccine ahead of restrictions easing in England on Monday, the government says.
Around 88% of adults have had a first dose and around 68% have had both, according to the latest figures.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the vaccination target had been met and it was an “extraordinary achievement”.
It comes as more than 50,000 daily cases were recorded on both Friday and Saturday – levels last seen in January.
Meanwhile, the Department of Health says no decisions have been made on whether children aged 12 to 17 should be routinely offered the Covid vaccine.
Officials were responding to a report in the Sunday Telegraph that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is believed to have advised ministers against a mass vaccination programme for all children until further evidence of the risks is available.
According to the Telegraph, guidance this week is expected to say the vaccine should be offered only to vulnerable 12 to 15-year-olds and to those who are within three months of turning 18.
More than 46 million people have been given a jab since the UK’s Covid vaccine rollout began in December 2020.
Mr Johnson promised in February that all adults would be offered a first dose by the end of July, and the Health Secretary Sajid Javid said last month that the government wanted two-thirds of UK adults to have had two by 19 July.
The prime minister urged anyone who had not booked their vaccine to do so and thanked those who had taken up their offer.
“You are the reason we are able to cautiously ease restrictions next week, and return closer towards normal life,” he said. “Now let’s finish the job.”