All UK adults have been offered Covid vaccine

According to the Telegraph, guidance this week is expected to say the vaccine should be offered only to vulnerable 12 to 15-year-olds and to those who are within three months of turning 18.

More than 46 million people have been given a jab since the UK’s Covid vaccine rollout began in December 2020.

Mr Johnson promised in February that all adults would be offered a first dose by the end of July, and the Health Secretary Sajid Javid said last month that the government wanted two-thirds of UK adults to have had two by 19 July.

The prime minister urged anyone who had not booked their vaccine to do so and thanked those who had taken up their offer.