Allardyce leaves relegated Leeds United

Sam Allardyce has left Leeds after failing to save the club from Premier League relegation.

Allardyce, who had not managed since 2021 before replacing Javi Gracia, was given four games to keep Leeds up but failed to win, losing three matches and drawing the other.

Leeds are now back in the Championship and managerless after three years in the Premier League.

Explaining his decision not to stay, Allardyce, who had signed a deal until the end of the season, said: “At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to.”

Leeds had already sacked Jesse Marsch in February despite backing him with more than £140m over the past two transfer windows with the club in 17th.

Former Watford boss Gracia was then brought in on a “flexible” deal and lasted just 11 league games – three of which he won – as the club’s hierarchy acted again with Leeds above the relegation only on goal difference.

Allardyce stepped in to try and keep Leeds up but failed to turn things around in a tough run-in against Man City, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham.

Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear said: “We thank Sam for being brave enough to step in and do all he could to save us.”