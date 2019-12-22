Allies vow to support DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid

Leaders allied to the Deputy President William Ruto now claim the DP bid to lead the country come 2022 is unstoppable.

The leaders led by National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale said no amount of intimidation and mudslinging will derail Ruto’s march to the top office in the land.

The race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta continues to gain shape with as different political factions popularizing possible candidates ahead of the 2022 general election.

Speaking at his Garissa Township constituency Dualle claimed many hurdles among them the recently released BBI report which proposes a change of system of governance from Presidential system of governance to parliamentary will not deter the DP from going for the presidency.

Duale also claimed the opposition leadership was employing underhand tactics to divide Jubilee party.

This as leaders from the rift valley region want Baringo senator Gideon Moi to shelve his 2022 presidential candidate in favor of deputy president William Ruto.

The leaders who spoke during this year’s Kimalel Goat Auction senator Moi’s home turf said Rift valley communities needed to rally behind Deputy president claiming he is the best bet to ensure the region bags the 2022 presidential seat.