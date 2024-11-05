ALLPI to award Africa’s best leather designers

The African Leather and Leather Products Institute (ALLPI) is set to crown winners of this year’s Real Leather. Stay Different (RLSD) design competition which has fourteen finalists from various countries in the continent.

The Africa Talent Leather Design Showcase 2024 by ALLPI and the Leather and Hide Council of America (LHCA) which has undergone various stages sought to highlight the continent’s growing leather industry and push for sustainable practices.

Currently Africa’s total earnings from leather and leather products is estimated at $4 billion annually.

The design competition which attracted designers from ALLPI member states has fourteen finalists who will be awarded in various categories including apparel, accessories and footwear.

“The leather industry has long supported our economies, providing livelihoods, fostering innovation, and driving the growth and development of our nations. We must acknowledge that we are at a crossroads—faced with both formidable challenges and unprecedented opportunities. By adding value to our leather products, we can create more income, empower future generations, and ensure that Africa’s leather industry continues to lead in redefining fashion’s environmental footprint,” said Nicholas Mudungwe, ALLPI Executive Director.

Kenya will be represented by seven finalists including Geroge Otieno, Peter Kinyanjui, Raymond Shikuku, Angela Ndonga, Pauline Mokhothu, Muna Abi Elmi and Stephen Maosa.

The event which will be hosted a held alongside the Africa Sourcing and Fashion Week (ASFW), focus on innovation, ethical design, and slow fashion principles.

This year’s showcase also highlights leather as a sustainable material choice, emphasizing its role as an eco-friendly by-product of the meat industry.

“Not only does plastic get thrown away very quickly in all of our closets, it also goes into the ground and lasts forever. Leather, as a by-product of the dairy and meat industries, offers a sustainable alternative to synthetics. Leather is long-lasting. It’s durable. It’s beautiful. And as we’ve seen, it has been around for thousands of years. So, join us and help us fight for leather,” added Kerry Brozyna, LHCA President.

The competition had participants from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Malawi, Burundi, Sudan, Ethiopia and Eretria who are ALLPI member states.