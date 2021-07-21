Am not bothered by ongoing political realignments says Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has said he is not bothered by the ongoing political realignments ahead of 2022.

He said that the hustler movement was ready and prepared to face any coalition(s) ahead of the next election.

Speaking Wednesday in Machakos town, during a meeting with small scale traders from the County, Dr Ruto said his focus was how to improve the lives of majority of Kenyans who were hustling to put something on the table.

“We are not bothered by political realignments among leaders whose focus is to create positions for themselves. Our focus as hustler movement is to empower the majority of Kenyans economically,” he said.

“The Hustler movement is not a threat to anybody but an outfit whose focus is to change the economic model that would improve the lives of the majority of Kenyans and not a few,” said Dr Ruto.

Present were MPs Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East) and Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira).

The Deputy President said Opposition leaders have nothing new to show in terms of development during their stints in government urging Kenyans to ignore them come the next election.

He regretted that the Jubilee administration had great plans for Kenyans during it’s second term but was disrupted by opposition leaders who found their way into the government through the handshake.

“As Jubilee Party, we had great plans to improve the lives of Kenyans through the implementation of the Big Four agenda-manufacturing, housing, food security and universal healthcare. But this was disrupted after the Opposition joined us,” said Dr Ruto.

He asked the Opposition to apologize to Kenyans for disrupting projects that were aimed at improving their lives.

He said the change of economic model from top to bottom-up was the surest way of ensuring all Kenyans uplift their living standards.

The MPs told the Kamba community not to be misled to support individuals who would end up being in Opposition come 2022.

“As Kamba community, we should learn from the past mistakes and support Dr Ruto for presidency so as to be part of his government in 2022”, said Mr Musyoka.

The leaders urged Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to consider working with Dr Ruto, noting that he had no place in Nasa.

“Kalonzo Musyoka should know that he has no place in Nasa. We’ve supported Raila Odinga two times but it seems the former Prime minister is not ready to support someone else. This is why we ask our brother Kalonzo to join hustler movement,” said Mr Munyaka.

Mr Mbai said he was optimistic that Dr Ruto will take over the presidency in 2022 because of his development track record that remains unmatched.

Mr Gachagua told the Kamba community to support the leadership of the Deputy President, saying he was committed to addressing challenges facing common mwananchi.

He termed Opposition leaders as tribal kingpins who had no time for Kenyans but their selfish interests.

“Raila Odinga after the handshake ensured development projects were initiated in Luo Nyanza ignoring Nasa areas. This shows what kind of a leader he is,” said Mr Gachagua.