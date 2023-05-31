By BBC.

One of Africa’s most-celebrated authors and playwrights, Ghanaian Ama Ata Aidoo, has died aged 81.

A renowned feminist, she depicted and celebrated the condition of African women in works such as The Dilemma of a Ghost, Our Sister Killjoy and Changes.

She opposed what she described as a “Western perception that the African female is a downtrodden wretch”.

She also served as education minister in the early 1980s but resigned when she could not make education free.

In a statement, her family said “our beloved relative and writer” passed away after a short illness, requesting privacy to allow them to grieve.

A university professor, Ata Aidoo won many literary awards including the 1992 Commonwealth Writers Prize for Changes, a love story about a statistician who divorces her first husband and enters into a polygamist marriage.

Her work, including plays like Anowa, have been read in schools across West Africa, along with works of other greats like Wole Soyinka and Chinua Achebe.