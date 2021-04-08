Amanda becomes the first poet to feature on the cover of Vogue

Barely 4 months after making history at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration, Amanda Gorman has achieved another milestone. The 23-year-old Harvard graduate is now the first poet to be featured on the cover of Vogue magazine.

Gorman shot to fame following her powerful reading of her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January.

Sharing the news on her social media handles, the poet wrote, “Honored to be the first poet EVER on the cover of @voguemagazine, & what a joy to do so while wearing a Black designer, @virgilabloh. This is called the Rise of Amanda Gorman, but it’s truly for all of you, both named & unseen, who lift me up.”

Gorman is set to release two books in September;  a collection of her poetry, “The Hill We Climb and Other Poems” and a kid’s picture book “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem”, which have already topped the bestseller lists on Amazon.

