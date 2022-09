The bi-cameral parliament has new leadership following the election of Moses Wetangula and Amason Kingi as Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate respectively. Wetangula will be deputized by Gladys Boss Shollei while Kingi will be deputized by Kathuri Murungi. All four are allied to the Kenya Kwanza Coalition. The elections followed swearing in of new members of the National Assembly and Senate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...