Amazon shuts down racists criticising ‘Rings of Power’

After an inundation of racist attacks, Amazon Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power has released a statement on Twitter expressing that they refuse to ignore or tolerate the “racism, threats, harassment, and abuse” that some of their castmates of colour face daily.

When black and brown cast members on Rings of Power were announced earlier this year, they were met with immediate backlash based on the colour of their skin. Claiming that the series is a misrepresentation of author J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth.

After receiving many negative comments following the show’s premiere, Amazon Prime disabled the option for audiences to comment due to review bombing suspicions.

In the statement released on Twitter, Prime said, “We, the cast of Rings of Power, stand together in absolute solidarity and against the relentless racism, threats, harassment, and abuse some of our castmates of colour are being subject to on a daily basis.”

“We refuse to ignore it or tolerate it. JRR Tolkien created a world which, by definition, is multi-cultural. A world in which free peoples from different races and cultures join together, in fellowship, to defeat the forces of evil. “Rings of Power” reflects that. Our world has never been all white, fantasy has never been all white. Middle-earth is not all white. BIPOC belong in middle-earth and they are here to stay,” the statement went on to say.

Rings of Power premiered globally on September 2nd on Amazon’s Prime Video. The show’s first two episodes are available to watch on Prime Kenya.

