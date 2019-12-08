Amb. Georges Rebelo picked as new Secretary General for ACP group of states

Ambassador Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, from Angola is the new Secretary General for Africa, Carribean and Pacific(ACP) Group of States.

The new Secretary General will take office after Mr. Patrick I. Gomes, a former deputy from Guyana, who has held the post for several years.

He was among the three candidates who had submitted their candidacy – Angola, Zimbabwe and Mozambican – the ambassador of Angola will be capitalizing on its 20 years experience as foreign minister.

Ambassador Pinto will hold the helm for five years March 2020-2025.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The outgoing Secretary General. Dr. Patrick Ignatius Gomes of Guyana was elected Secretary-General of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP) at the 100th Session of the Group’s Council of Ministers, held at ACP Headquarters in Brussels on December 10, 2014

The ACP Group

The African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP) is a group of countries in Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific that was created by the Georgetown Agreement in 1975.

It is composed of 79 African, Caribbean and Pacific states, with all of them, save Cuba, signatories to the Cotonou Agreement, also known as the “ACP-EC Partnership Agreement” which binds them to the European Union.

The group’s main objectives are sustainable development and poverty reduction within its member states, as well as their greater integration into the world’s economy.