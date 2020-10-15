President Kenyatta appoints ambassadors, high commissioners

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed BBI joint Secretary Ambassador Martin Kimani as the new permanent representative to the United Nations.

In a statement, the President also nominated Amb John Tipis as Canberra high commissioner, Immaculate Wambua to Ottawa and Amb Catherine Mwangi high commissioner to Pretoria.

Nominated as ambassadors are, Am Jean Kamau stationed in Addis Ababa, Linday Kiptiness, Bangkok, Amb Tom Amolo to Berlin, Lemarron Kaanto, Brasilia, Amb Daniel Wambura, Bujumbura and Stella Munyi ambassador to Harare.

Others are Maj Gen Samuel Nandwa for Juba, Maj Gen Ngewa Mukala, Khartoum, Amb Benson Ogutu to Moscow, Joshua Gatimu, Tehran, Amb Tabu Irina, Tokyo and Amb Jean Kimani to United Nations Habitat.

Also nominated as Deputy head of missions are Hudson Ivutsia to Abuja station, Margaret Mwachanya, Islamabad, London is Joakim Kiarie Kamere, Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Thomas Chepkato to Mogadishu.

Dr. Paul Kibiwott nominated to Moscow, Irene Achieng Oloo to New Delhi, Isaac Parashina, Tel Aviv, Judy Sijine nominated to The Hague, and Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina to Rome.

Consolata Nkatha and Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kibiwott nominated as deputy mission heads to Rome, Islamabad and Moscow respectively were former IEBC commissioners.