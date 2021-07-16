Amb. Koki Muli before IEBC panel for commissioner interviews

Ambassador Koki Muli Grignon Friday morning appeared before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel for the position of a commissioner as the oral interviews enter Day 8.

Koki, who previously served at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kenya to the United Nations, is an Advocate of the High Court.

She said says she has a wealth of experience to propel the commission to greater heights if selected to join the electoral body.

Koki the 21st candidate to appear before the Selection Panel was hard pressed to explain if the President is wrong to use state machinery such as government vehicles and heavy security details during electioneering period.

Second to face the panel was Ambassador Lucy Jebet Chelimo.

Amb. Chelimo, formerly Kenya’s High Commissioner to Harare, Zimbabwe has a background in Human Resource Management.

