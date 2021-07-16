Amb. Koki Muli before IEBC panel for commissioner interviews

Ambassador Koki Muli Grignon Friday morning appeared before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel for the position of a commissioner as the oral interviews enter Day 8.
Koki, who previously served at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kenya to the United Nations, is an Advocate of the High Court.
She said says she has a wealth of experience to propel the commission to greater heights if selected to join the electoral body.
Koki the 21st candidate to appear before the Selection Panel was hard pressed to explain if the President is wrong to use state machinery such as government vehicles and heavy security details during electioneering period.
Second to face the panel was Ambassador Lucy Jebet Chelimo.
Amb. Lucy Jebet Chelimo
On Friday afternoon, Professor Maurice Amutabi will be interviewed.
The seven-member panelist is seeking to replace four IEBC commissioners who resigned from the commission.
There are 36 candidates who had been shortlisted for the three vacant positions in the commission last week former National Police Service Commissioner (NPSC) Abdalla Mohamed withdrew from the race a forged degree certificate.
Click here to see the SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR THE MEMBER OF THE IEBC
The panel’s chairperson Dr Elizabeth Muli said the process will run up to July 22nd.