Amb. Muchiri hands over exit report to President Ruto ahead of Diplomatic posting

The immediate former Public Service Commission Chairperson Amb. Anthony Muchiri has handed over his Exit Report to President William Ruto marking the conclusion of his tenure as the head of the commission.

The handover took place during a meeting at State House where the President hosted newly appointed Ambassadors and High Commissioners. Amb. Muchiri, who has been appointed as Kenya’s Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye, was among those in attendance.

Amb. Muchiri’s Exit Report highlights his tenure at the helm of the Commission, key achievements, lessons learned and key recommendations that should guide the public service and his successor.

Amb. Muchiri is expected to assume his new role in Ankara, where Kenya has been expanding its diplomatic footprint and pursuing new economic partnerships with Türkiye in manufacturing, textiles, infrastructure, defense cooperation, agriculture, and education exchanges.

Ambassador Muchiri was appointed Chairperson of the PSC in December 2021. His tenure was marked by notable achievements including the rollout and operationalization of key HR instruments, improved internship and strategic talent pipelines for government, enhanced vetting and compliance mechanisms on qualifications and ethics, and digitization of recruitment and promotion processes.

Under his leadership, the Commission also intensified efforts to promote values and principles of public service, expanded multi-agency collaborations on performance management, and strengthened intergovernmental relations with County Public Service Boards.

