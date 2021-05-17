Amb. Nabukwesi makes case for commercialization of local innovations

Local researchers have been encouraged to focus on the commercialization of innovations and new technologies in their respective institutions if they are to tackle challenges such as poverty, disease, and ignorance that adversely affect the region.

Addressing participants drawn from various universities and research institution’s during the opening of a week-long workshop on innovation organized by the Kenya National Innovation Agency (KENIA) in Naivasha, the Principal Secretary University Education and Research Amb. Simon Nabukwesi cited inadequate capacities and abilities as one of the challenges contributing to low levels of commercialization of innovations and to determine their contribution to the country’s development agenda.

“There are many Kenyans with the talent of developing innovations but they lack the necessary financial support.” The PS noted

According to Amb. Nabukwesi the link between innovation and economic change is of great interest to the nation citing this as the main reason to engage in commercialization processes as the best avenue to entrepreneurial success and the country’s economic development.

The Chief Executive Officer, KENIA Dr. Tony Omwonsa in his remarks said over 100 champions who would become agents of change will be trained within the coming year.

He further disclosed plans to hold the Kenya innovation week in December this year as a way of addressing the challenges facing the innovation ecosystem.

“A national innovations award will also be introduced as a way of recognizing innovators and startups.” KENIA CEO said

The aim of the workshop is to find ways of addressing a myriad of challenges facing the national innovation ecosystem. Participants are drawn from 38 local institutions.

The meeting also aims at building ways of harnessing innovation and emerging technologies in view of opening up and sustaining the active involvement of local players.