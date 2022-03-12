Ambassador Amayo lauds Google for its partnership with Kenya

Kenyan Ambassador to the US Lazarus Amayo has lauded Google for its continued support to Kenya especially during the COVID-19 period.

Amayo said the continued partnership has been an eye opener, at a time Kenya is recovering from the effects of the pandemic.

The Ambassador spoke when he held talks with Charles Murito and Ms. Brionne Dawson representatives of Google on the progress of the existing partnership between Google and Kenya as well as the cooperation between Google and Africa.

In 2021, Google CEO announced a $10 million grant for Kenya to support post Covid19 economic recovery efforts & a commitment to invest $1 billion in Africa for initiatives to improve internet connectivity, invest in startups to support digital transformation & develop skills.

Amayo said the gesture was well appreciated and called for more partnership going forward.