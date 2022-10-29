Ambassador Bett urges renewed efforts to combat terrorism

Willy Bett, Ambassador of Kenya to India led the Kenya delegation to the Special Meeting of the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee on countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, held at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on the 28th October 2022.

During the opening session, the council member states present began by paying tribute to the victims of terrorism including the attack at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai that happened on November 26, 2008, followed by an informal briefing on combating terrorism financing in local and regional contexts.

Delivering Kenya’s Statement Ambassador Willy Bett underscored the importance of stronger collaborative efforts to confront the scourge of terrorism with renewed urgency, vigour and determination.

He said the series of attacks across the world “pile up grave pain to families who have to endure the tragedy of losing or having their loved ones injured in terror attacks”.

Amb Bett said Kenya commiserates with the people and government of India and expressed solidarity in their endeavour to strengthen national, regional and global counter-terrorism efforts.

“Kenya condemns in no uncertain terms terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, wherever perpetuated. There is no justification whatsoever whether political or ideological or otherwise for any acts of terrorism”.

He said it is crucial for member states to develop and implement anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism measures including close working collaboration between national law enforcement agencies and regional inter-agency with relevant UN entities.

The collaboration he said will be key to disrupting and dismantling the revenue infrastructure that terrorist groups are tapping to sustain their heinous activities.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Micheal Kiboino, Deputy Kenya Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. Michael Moussa Adamo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Gabon and the President of the Security Council for October, delivered a statement on behalf of Council members while Dr S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, delivered a special statement.

The two-day UNSC meeting in India was held in Mumbai and New Delhi on the 28 and 29 respectively.