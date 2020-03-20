Ambassador Marriot has 36 hours left of self-quarantine

British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott, says she is set to complete a 14-day self-quarantine period in the next few days, following her recent United Kingdom trip.

Ambassador Marriot tweeted Friday that she had 36 hours left to complete the quarantine period.

Ambassador Marriot at the same time called on all visiting the country to follow the Kenyan government’s advice to stay at home for the stipulated period.

She also asked them to be going directly home upon arrival and to avoid using domestic transport after coming from a Coronavirus hit country.

Ambassador Marriot assured Kenyans that the United Kingdom was working together with Kenya in the fight against the virus. She said no one is exempted from the disease that has recorded about 250,000 cases around the globe.

This comes a day after foreign affairs Principal Secretary Ambassador Macharia Kamau was forced to self quarantine after his trip from the US.

Elsewhere, the World Health Organisation has dismissed the myth that Coronavirus cannot be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates.

The following is what WHO says: “From the evidence so far, the Coronavirus can be transmitted in ALL AREAS, including areas with hot and humid weather. Regardless of climate, adopt protective measures if you live in, or travel to an area reporting Coronavirus. ”

Further, WHO says taking a hot bath will not prevent you from catching the highly infectious respiratory disease.

“Your normal body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the temperature of your bath or shower. Actually, taking a hot bath with extremely hot water can be harmful, as it can burn you. The best way to protect yourself against Coronavirus is by frequently cleaning your hands. By doing this you eliminate viruses that may be on your hands and avoid infection that could occur by then touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.”