Ambassador Whitman says Kenya is most democratic state in Africa

Muraya Kamunde
The 9th August 2022 General Election was the most credible poll Kenya has ever held.

This is according to the US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman who lauded the country’s efforts in conducting credible, transparent and verifiable elections as she addressed the Devolution Conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Speaking at the opening of the Devolution Conference in Eldoret town Uasin Gishu County, Ambassador Whitman held that the elections were a proof of how democratic Kenya is.

Whitman also noted the acknowledgement of the Presidential results by both local and international observers.

Whitman’s remarks came as the Kenya Kwanza Administration and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition are engaging in the bipartisan talks to resolve their political differences among them, the results of last year’s presidential election. 

Muraya Kamunde
