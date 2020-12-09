Ambitious initiative seeking to green police stations within Kajiado launched

An initiative that seeks to plant trees across all police stations located within Kajiado North sub-county has been launched.

The initiative, a partnership between the Kenya police service and Castle Inn Africa, seeks to provide green areas within police stations.

Kajiado North Sub County Police Commander Aden Rashid says the donated trees, given through Castle Inn Africa subsidiary DE LA Calexo Tree Nurseries, will be distributed across all police stations and police posts in the county as part of ongoing efforts aimed at achieving 10 percent forest cover in the country.

DE LA Calexo Tree Nurseries managing director Caleb Burudi says the organisation plans to partner with the Kenya Police service in a deal that will see over one Million tree seedlings donated to the service as part of its efforts to support the government in its quest to reclaim its dilapidated forest cover.

Meanwhile, security apparatus within Kajiado North Sub County have put criminal gangs on notice ahead of the festive season. Sub County Police Commander Aden Rashid says the government will deal decisively with those intent on disturbing public order.

Speaking after a security meeting that brought together all Officers Commanding Stations in his area of Command, Rashid said his officers remain on high alert to deal with emerging security threats posed by criminal gangs.