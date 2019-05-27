Ambrose Rachier set to quit as Gor Mahia chairman in December

Written By: Richard Munga
31

He has guided Gor to 6 KPL titles, 2 SportPesa cup titles, 2 KPL Top 8 titles, 4 KPL Super Cups and 2 President’s Cups.
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has confirmed that he will be leaving the club in December, after being at the helm since 2006.

Meanwhile, the 2018/19 Kenya Premier League season comes to an end this Wednesday, with all matches set to kick off at 2.00pm.

Also Read  KDF top this year’s Amaco volleyball tournament

Champions Gor Mahia will play their last game against Mathare United in Kisumu, having already sealed their 18th Top Tier Title and a place in the CAF, Champions League next season.

Also Read  National Judo team for All Africa Games 2019 picked

Vihiga United and Mount Kenya United have already been relegated to the National Super League.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

KPL STANDINGS

Also Read  French Open: Federer into second round with straight-set win

TEAM                         MP    W     D      L       PTS

Gor Mahia                  33     21     8      4      71

Bandari                     33     18     9      6      63

Sofapaka                   33     15     14     4      59

Sony Sugar                33     16     8      9      56

Mathare United           33     14     12     7      54

Tusker                      33     14     11     8      53

Kakamega Homeboyz  33     14     9      10     52

KCB                           33     11     11     11     44

Ulinzi Stars                 33     9      15     9      42

Kariobangi Sharks       33     9      15     9      42

AFC Leopards             33     11     9      13     42

Nzoia Sugar               33     9      11     14     38

Western Stima            33     8      14     11     38

Posta Rangers            33     7      11     15     32

Zoo                           33     7      11     15     32

Chemelil                    33     7      10     16     31

Vihiga United              33     4      14     15     26

Mount Kenya United    33     5      3      25     18

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR