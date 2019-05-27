Ambrose Rachier set to quit as Gor Mahia chairman in December

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has confirmed that he will be leaving the club in December, after being at the helm since 2006.

Meanwhile, the 2018/19 Kenya Premier League season comes to an end this Wednesday, with all matches set to kick off at 2.00pm.

Champions Gor Mahia will play their last game against Mathare United in Kisumu, having already sealed their 18th Top Tier Title and a place in the CAF, Champions League next season.

Vihiga United and Mount Kenya United have already been relegated to the National Super League.

KPL STANDINGS

TEAM MP W D L PTS

Gor Mahia 33 21 8 4 71

Bandari 33 18 9 6 63

Sofapaka 33 15 14 4 59

Sony Sugar 33 16 8 9 56

Mathare United 33 14 12 7 54

Tusker 33 14 11 8 53

Kakamega Homeboyz 33 14 9 10 52

KCB 33 11 11 11 44

Ulinzi Stars 33 9 15 9 42

Kariobangi Sharks 33 9 15 9 42

AFC Leopards 33 11 9 13 42

Nzoia Sugar 33 9 11 14 38

Western Stima 33 8 14 11 38

Posta Rangers 33 7 11 15 32

Zoo 33 7 11 15 32

Chemelil 33 7 10 16 31

Vihiga United 33 4 14 15 26

Mount Kenya United 33 5 3 25 18