Amendments by MPs allied to DP Ruto on contentious political parties bill dismissed

The National assembly justice and legal affairs committee sitting turned into a confrontational session between mps allied to UDA and those allied to azimio la umoja movement. At least 9 members allied to UDA who had amendments to the political parties bill stormed out of the meeting saying they had no faith in the committee that had been tasked to harmonize their amendments. The committee however proceeded considering amendments of the members present and resolved to recommend rejection of proposals of members who walked out.

