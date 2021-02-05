US missionary jailed for defiling minors in Bomet

An American missionary was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing young girls at an orphanage he started in Bomet, Kenya.

A US-based court in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Thursday sentenced Gregory Dow, 61, to 15 years, 8 months in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for defiling the children in need of care and protection in Kenya.

He pleaded guilty last year to charges that he abused the girls between 2013 and 2017. Two of the girls were 11, one was 12 and another was 13.



The orphanage was in operation from 2008 to 2017 when Mr Dow left Kenya.

In an announcement made by acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams, the Christian missionary was also ordered to pay over Ksh1.7 Million in restitution for sexually abusing four minors in an orphanage which he operated with his wife in Boito, Bomet County.

Investigations conducted by Director of Criminal Investigations – DCI Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit and the FBI revealed that Dow, had sexually abused at least four minors between October 2013 and September 2017, before his dark secrets were unmasked.

“The defendant purported to be a Christian missionary who cared for these children and asked them to call him ‘Dad’. But instead of being a father figure, he preyed on their youth and vulnerability,” said the US Department of Justice.

He then fled Kenya to Lancaster County in the United States where he had established a Children’s Home under the guise of Christianity, with financial support from Churches and Faith-based organizations from the U.S.