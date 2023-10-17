Home Sports American Football: NFL to host youth championship in Kenya and Ghana

American Football: NFL to host youth championship in Kenya and Ghana

By
Bernard Okumu
-

USA,s National Football League,NFL, is set to hold  youth Championships in Kenya and  Ghana, as part of the League’s efforts to expand the game in Africa.

Top teams from the championship will compete in the NFL Pro Bowl Games in the United States in February.

kiico

Ten teams will feature  in the NFL football flag Nairobi Championship. In partnership with the Kenya Federation of American Football the tournament will see both the boys and girls teams composed of players aged 12 years and under take part in the championship at Moi Kasarani Stadium.

The tournament accords the youth a sporting chance while discovering the importance of sportsmanship, teamwork, and friendship both on and off the field. The tournament’s winning team will represent Kenya in NFL Flag International division Pro Bowl games  in Orlando, USA in February next year.

Bernard Okumu
Website | + posts
Previous articleSweden football fans spend night under police protection
Next articleGovernor Ntutu threatens to fire incompetent staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR