American Football: NFL to host youth championship in Kenya and Ghana

USA,s National Football League,NFL, is set to hold youth Championships in Kenya and Ghana, as part of the League’s efforts to expand the game in Africa.

Top teams from the championship will compete in the NFL Pro Bowl Games in the United States in February.

Ten teams will feature in the NFL football flag Nairobi Championship. In partnership with the Kenya Federation of American Football the tournament will see both the boys and girls teams composed of players aged 12 years and under take part in the championship at Moi Kasarani Stadium.

The tournament accords the youth a sporting chance while discovering the importance of sportsmanship, teamwork, and friendship both on and off the field. The tournament’s winning team will represent Kenya in NFL Flag International division Pro Bowl games in Orlando, USA in February next year.